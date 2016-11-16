KMT challenges Tsai’s foreign policy

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday cast doubt on a range of what it called questionable foreign policies of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, asking the president to explain her stance on issues such as food imports, US arms purchases and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) as US president-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office on Jan. 20.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) has revealed that due to Japanese pressure, the government has no choice but to lift its import ban on potentially radiation-contaminated food from Japan,” KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hu Wen-chi (胡文琦) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday morning.

Hu said that because security provided by ties with the US is more vital to Taiwan than its ties with Japan, he wondered what the Tsai administration would do if it is pressured to open the nation’s doors to US pork containing the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine.

Tsai owes Taiwanese an explanation about how she plans to handle issues regarding the TPP regional trade accord and arms sales after Trump takes office in January, Hu said.

Hu made the remarks after Lee’s response to questions from KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) at a legislative session on Monday about whether Japan has exerted pressure on the nation to lift an import ban on food from five prefectures after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear disaster.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement later on Monday saying that Lee nodding while listening to Chiang’s questions was simply a show of respect, rather than an acknowledgment of Japanese pressure.

The government is considering removing the ban on foods produced in the five prefectures — Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba — which was imposed in March 2011.

Hu said the Tsai administration’s foreign policy has been blinded by complacency, citing visits to Taipei by Washington-based Heritage Foundation founder Edwin Feulner and US Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus last month as causes.

“Both of them came to Taiwan because of routine invitations by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, instead of for the sole purpose of meeting with the pan-green camp,” Hu said.

Hu shrugged off Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lo Chih-cheng’s (羅致政) remarks on Monday that Priebus, who was recently appointed Trump’s White House chief of staff, received a DPP delegation that visited the US in July to attend the Republican National Convention.

“As a matter of fact, the delegation consisted of not only DPP members, but also a People First Party member, as well as former KMT legislators Lu Hsueh-chang (呂學樟) and Lee Guei-min (李貴敏),” Hu said.