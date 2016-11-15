Retiree’s wooden creations a sound hit

By Chiu Chih-jou and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Pingtung man has found new purpose in retirement, creating unique wooden amplifier stands for smartphones and tablets.

Hsu Shu-hsueh’s (許書學) creations have brought him some fame, and he said customers are now seeking out his Chaojhou Township (潮州) workshop to purchase his products.

Hsu said he began studying woodworking when he was 15, eventually serving an apprenticeship that lasted three years and four months and gave him a chance to explore his creative side.

After more than 50 years of building furniture and renovating homes, the 67-year-old Hsu said he decided to retire earlier this year after his family expressed concerns about his wellbeing.

However, wanting to stay busy, he began making chairs, shelves and art projects that he gave to friends.

After noticing the popularity of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, he decided to draw on his design experience to make speaker stands for when he wanted to listen to music on his smartphone or tablet.

The stands use acoustic principles to focus the sound from the devices’ built-in speakers without the need for additional electronics.

Putting a smartphone or tablet into a stand will immediately focus its sound by redirecting the sound waves, Hsu said.

As he loves music, Hsu said he decided to focus on ways to improve his listening experience, adding that different stand designs create different acoustic effects.

“Some designs give a surround-sound effect, making me feel like I am in a concert hall,” Hsu said.

When he learned that a friend planned to burn large amounts of scrap wood, Hsu said he he took the beech, camphor and bamboo to use for his stands.

“I occasionally sell the stands at a stall now, but I welcome people to my workshop, where I can share my work with them,” Hsu said.