Foundation pans Samsung’s recall

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Samsung Electronics Co’s local recall of its flawed Galaxy Note 7 smartphones is too slow, the Consumers’ Foundation said yesterday.

The South Korean company last month stopped the production of the smartphone after reports that its batteries were exploding or catching fire, and issued a global recall.

About 42,000 Galaxy Note 7s were sold in Taiwan, but only 67 percent have been recalled so far, compared with an 85 percent recall rate in the US, the foundation said.

A report submitted by Samsung to the National Communications Commission said that as of Wednesday last week, there were about 14,000 smartphones that had not yet been recalled.

Foundation chairman Alan Lu (陸雲) said Samsung’s replacement plan in Taiwan allows consumers to choose an older model, including the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge or Galaxy Note 5, and refunds the price difference, but prices of these models have increased while the prices of the Galaxy Note 7 dropped rapidly after its batteries hit the news, so some consumers have been unwilling to make the swap.

“If consumers paid about NT$30,000 for a new smartphone, but the replacement you give them is only worth about NT$10,000, Is that fair?” he said.

The foundation has received complaints from people who asked for a refund instead of a replacement, but have not yet gotten their money back, he said.

Samsung needs to come up with a plan to speed up its recall and refund process, the foundation said.

The commission should demand Samsung recall all its faulty products before the end of the year, and asked consumers to stop using the Galaxy Note 7 and return them for a refund or replacement, the foundation said.