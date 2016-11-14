Healthcare society to raise awareness about food safety

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A healthcare foundation that aims to raise public awareness about food safety was established over the weekend, named after the late Lin Ja-liang (林杰樑), a clinical toxicology specialist who often spoke publicly on food safety issues.

Lin, who died three years ago of a complication caused by a lung infection, was a physician at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, and over the few years before his death was critical of authorities over several food safety scandals, earning him a reputation as a champion of public food safety.

After three years of preparation, the foundation was officially established on Saturday by Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Department of Clinical Toxicology director Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), who had worked with Lin for more than a decade.

Yen said Lin firmly believed that food safety needed to be ensured and enhanced by reforming related regulations and a collective awaking of the public’s awareness.

“Every few coins in the hands of consumers can add up to be a force strong enough to eliminate bad companies,” he said.

Raising public awareness about food safety must begin with education and the best education begins from childhood, Yen said, adding that the foundation’s first task would be to teach children to stay away from addictive substances that cause great harm to the human body, such as drugs, cigarettes, alcohol and betel nuts.

The foundation said it also plans to conduct random inspections of food products whose quality the public doubts; monitor food safety regulations and policies; and raise public awareness about healthy diets and hazardous substances through lectures and mass and social media.

In addition, as Lin left a number of unfinished studies and unpublished articles when he died, the foundation plans to sort out and publish the materials in a bid to ensure public safety.