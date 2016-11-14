Uber Taiwan to launch a food delivery service

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Undaunted by a combined NT$74.82 million (US$2.35 million) in fines levied against it by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), Uber Taiwan is to launch food delivery service UberEats tomorrow in a bid to expand its number of users.

Uber has launched its food delivery service in 52 cities worldwide, including New York, Los Angeles, Paris and Melbourne, and the UberEats app is already available for download.

UberEats provides users with the menus of participating restaurants. After they place their orders, the restaurants have the food delivered to them by nearby drivers, motorcyclists and cyclists who have been recruited by Uber. In addition to the cost of the ordered food, users are charged an additional delivery fee.

Uber Taiwan is to unveil details of its UberEats service in Taiwan tomorrow, including the cost of delivery.

A number of high-end eateries in Taipei are listed participants in the service, including Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Shintori Restaurant, M One Cafe, Le Blanc and Tripod King.

Uber is not licensed to offer a taxi service, nor has it registered to provide cargo transport services, the ministry said, adding that the company would violate the Highway Act (公路法) if it recruits drivers and motorcyclists for the service.

The penalty for offering such a service illegally is a fine of between NT$50,000 and NT$150,000, the ministry said.

The Legislative Yuan recently passed an amendment to the legislation, which would raise the penalty for such infractions to as much as NT$25 million.

As of Nov. 4, Uber Taiwan had accumulated NT$74.82 million in fines for illegally operating a taxi service — NT$54.8 million in fines to the company and NT$20.02 million to drivers.

Uber Taiwan’s apparent flaunting of regulations drew mixed responses.

Some netizens said that the company should not be considered a legal operator until the government amends regulations and that Uber would toe the line if greater fines were set.

Others said same companies have been recruiting motorcyclists to illegally offer delivery services, and any government crackdown of illegal operations should include such firms as well.