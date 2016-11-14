PRC to pursue ties to Trump despite criticism: MAC

Staff writer, with CNA

The Mainland Affairs Council said yesterday that although US president-elect Donald Trump has accused China of currency manipulation and unfair trade policies, it would not stop Beijing from developing links with power brokers in Washington.

Beijing will push for contacts with the new US administration “in an attempt to develop a new structure and system of interaction” between the two countries, the council said in an assessment of the impact of the recent US presidential elections on Taiwan.

China will also try to “control the interpretation of important issues” to influence the US’ views on cross-strait issues, the council said.

In a written report that will be presented today to the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign and National Defense Committee, the council said China will try to shape the Trump administration’s perception of cross-strait issues in a bid to increase the pressure on Taiwan.

Political commentators and government agencies have been trying to assess the political and economic effects of Trump presidency’s on Taiwan since the businessman and novice politicians beat US Democratic rival Hillary Rodham Clinton in Tuesday’s election.

The committee has invited representatives of relevant ministries and government departments to present their assessments on the issue at its meeting today.

Other written reports have been sent to the legislature, including one from the Overseas Community Affairs Council, which expressed concern over a possible decline in the number of Taiwanese students admitted to the US

If the incoming Trump administration decides to reduce the number of work visas granted to foreign nationals, Taiwanese students will have fewer opportunities to remain in the US and work after graduation, it said.