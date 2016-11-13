Kaohsiung to host Techno Third Prince grand performance

By Tsai Ching-hua and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Kaohsiung City Government is next weekend to stage an event inviting all Techno Third Prince dancing troupes to the city for a grand performance in a bid to keep the unique custom alive.

The dancing troupes originate from a hybrid that became popular in 2000, introducing elements of pop culture, especially the use of techno music, with daxian wangzi (大仙尪仔), the wearing of costumes that symbolize certain deities.

The event is to be held around Sanmin District’s (三民) Sanfong Temple, beginning on Saturday with competitions between every troupe in the nation and parades around local communities and commercial districts in the afternoon, the Kaohsiung City Government’s Department of Civil Affairs said.

On Sunday, the department is to invite local performers and bands to perform near the temple and hold a fair so that parents and children would be able to enjoy the event.

“We hope this event will show that performance groups involved with traditional beliefs are full of energy and will be able to make a name for themselves should the chance present itself,” department Deputy Director Lo Pang-chi (駱邦吉) said, adding that the department also plans to hold a nighttime motorcade to parade the costumes around the city on rigged vehicles.