Critic has meltdown over food scandal accusations

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Food critic Louis Liang (梁幼祥) in an online video yesterday berated people and cursed at reporters who questioned his suspected involvement in an expired food scandal.

Liang was summoned to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning on Friday, as he is suspected of forging expiry dates on seafood products, which his affiliated companies had been supplying to a number of five-star luxury hotels and restaurants in the greater Taipei area.

Liang was released after posting bail of NT$80,000.

Chen Ping-hsiang (陳冰祥), who owns seafood import firm Hsiang Er Sheng Co (祥而盛) and was also summoned for questioning, was released after posting bail of NT$100,000, while four other suspects were released without bail, but travel restrictions were imposed.

Liang later uploaded a video on the Internet to explain the situation, denying that he forged the documents or changed the dates on the imported seafood products, as prosecutors have claimed.

Liang lost his temper toward the end of the video and denounced the media for implicating him by saying that he is a suspect in the case, along with other insinuations, then railed against netizens for writing and “spreading rumors” about the scandal.

He ended his tirade by calling the netizens and reporters “drug addicts” and “pig heads” who are “worse than toxic food,” and said: “I will execute all of you.”

The case came to light when the Taipei Department of Health received a tip-off that Hsiang Er Sheng sold imported products that were two years past their expiration dates, including canned abalone from South America, frozen salmon and Antarctic fish.

Prosecutors claimed that Chen received help from Hsiang Ting Kang Co (祥鼎康), which is owned by Liang, to change the dates on the seafood products and sold them.

Meanwhile, the department issued a statement, saying that five seafood products sold by Hsiang Er Sheng had their expiry dates altered, and urged all restaurants and hotels to stop using them and remove the items from shelves.

Prosecutors said Liang and Chen could face fraud and forgery charges.