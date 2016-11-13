Opponents of same-sex marriage hold rally

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Same-sex marriage would destroy family values and legislators who are in favor of amending the Civil Code to legalize same-sex marriage are bullying the heterosexual majority to meet the needs of the minority, opponents of same-sex marriage said yesterday.

About 100 people gathered on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei to protest the proposed legalization of same-sex marriage, urging President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to put the issue to a plebiscite.

Hsindi Pola, a woman who identified herself as pastor, said she is saddened by the calls to legalize same-sex marriage, because God’s will is for all humans to marry a person of the opposite sex, so humankind can continue to thrive.

Same-sex marriage would destroy the more than 5,000-year-old Zhonghua minzu (中華民族, Chinese ethnic group) culture, which values filial piety — a concept that admonishes people to treat their parents with kind acts out of respect and gratitude — and that adopted children of same-sex couples would find themselves at odds with this belief, because they would not be able to tell the difference between their mothers and fathers from their national identification cards if the amendment were passed, she said.

Educational institutions from kindergarten to elementary school educate children about homosexuality, which is an “unprecedented crisis” for education, because it implants a desire of being homosexual in children’s minds and has caused the number of homosexuals to increase rapidly, Hsindi Pola said.

Citing a referendum held last month by the Penghu County Government, which asked residents whether casinos should be allowed in the municipality, she said that a major issue such as same-sex marriage should be decided by the public rather than legislators.

Former legislator and judge Hsieh Chi-ta (謝啟大) said homosexual people have a “special sexual fetish.”

“I believe that people should continue to thrive. Children need parents to look up to. We will not tolerate family values being destroyed by law,” Hsieh said.

Wu Hsin-en (吳馨恩), an advocate for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights, criticized the messages conveyed in the fliers distributed by event organizers, which equated LGBT rights movements to sexual liberalization and claimed that legalizing same-sex marriage would expose women and children to greater risk of sexual assault.

She said a number of studies have shown that members of LGBT groups are more prone to becoming victims of sexual assaults.

Wu was booed by the participants and escorted away by police officers.