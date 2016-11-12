Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

CRIME

No corpse-cleaning: Taipei

Taipei will not force people convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol to wash the bodies of the deceased as a form of community service as some city councilors have suggested, Taipei Mortuary Services Office Superintendent Huang Wen-ting (黃雯婷) said yesterday. Out of respect for professionalism in dealing with corpses and the feelings of grieving families, the city will not implement the idea. However, the city plans to expand janitorial duties for convicted drunk driving offenders at funeral parlors so that they “will have a chance to see dead bodies,” Huang said, adding that her office and prosecutors decided to expand the cleaning area for people performing community service to nonrestricted areas close to where dead bodies are kept so offenders would have a greater chance to see corpses. The new measure is scheduled to begin next month, she said.

HEALTHCARE

NGO to attend inauguration

A non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to rare diseases was invited to share its experience at an international meeting inaugurating the UN-affiliated NGO Committee for Rare Diseases in New York yesterday. Tseng Min-chieh (曾敏傑), vice chairwoman of the Taiwan Foundation for Rare Disorders, was scheduled to give a keynote speech at the Global Gathering for Rare Diseases and explain how Taiwan can contribute to the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Tseng, who is also a professor at National Taipei University’s Department of Social Work, said he would share the foundation’s experience in serving patients with rare diseases and present his suggestions on how the UN can promote related issues. He said the foundation’s presence at the meeting represents considerable recognition for Taiwan, which has long been marginalized from the international arena.

TRAVEL

CDC issues alert for Palau

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued a travel alert for Palau, a popular destinations for Taiwanese tourists, after one case of indigenous Zika virus was reported there on Monday. The advisory also urges pregnant women or women planning to get pregnant to avoid Palau, which is best known for its snorkeling. Adults who contract the Zika virus usually develop only mild symptoms, but infected pregnant women risk giving birth to deformed or stillborn babies. Palau is now the eighth Asian country on the agency’s travel advisory list, after Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and the Maldives.

EDUCATION

Ministry to provide subsidies

The Ministry of Education has launched a project to provide subsidies for young people to study in countries in Southeast Asia and South Asia for two months, to encourage them to participate in international activities. As part of the government’s “new southbound policy” to bolster exchanges with countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand, the project aims to encourage young Taiwanese to study in international organizations and NGOs in those countries, thereby enhancing Taiwan’s visibility, the ministry’s Youth Development Administration said. The deadline for applications for the subsidy is Friday next week. Citizens aged 18-30 are eligible to apply for the program, which offers a living subsidy of up to NT$150,000 for each two-month course. More information is available at https://iyouth.youthhub.tw.