Settlers’ remains unearthed

By Yu Chao-fu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An archeological excavation in Keelung that aims to restore historical European sites has uncovered the remains of 17th-century settlers, shedding new light on the period, a joint Taiwanese-Spanish archeology team said.

Peace Island (和平島) in Keelung was home to Spanish merchants in the 17th century who used the island as part of their defenses against Dutch settlers in southern Taiwan.

About five years ago, Academia Sinica started working with a team of archeologists from Spain to uncover artifacts and learn more about the Spanish settlement.

The team has recovered the remains of four people at an excavation site in the parking lot of China Shipbuilding Corp, where a church once stood, Academia Sinica said, adding that tests revealed that the remains are European in origin.

The bodies comprise three complete sets of skeletal remains and one head, Academia Sinica researcher Tsang Cheng-hwa (臧振華) said, adding that tests have only confirmed the bodies as European.

Tsang said it was clear from the start that the bodies were European since the burial method was different from that of local Aborigines and was consistent with European customs.

The bodies were placed in the graves facing northwest and had their arms folded across their chests, Tsang said, adding that the burial tradition is practiced in Catholicism.

“As for the bodies being buried facing northwest, there is no way to determine why this was done,” Tsang said.

The archeologists initially found only fragments of clay vessels, but after eight days in the field, the researchers discovered a stone structure 2m underground, Tsang said, adding that the bodies were found after continued digging.

Tsang said the remains confirmed they had stumbled across the site of a former church.

Tsang said that as the site is next to Hoping Elementary School, school principal Chuang Shih-chieh (莊士杰) has been bringing sixth-grade students to the site for archeology lessons, adding that archeologists talked with the students about their work and their findings through a translator.

Looking over the excavated artifacts and seeing them being uncovered before their eyes made them feel as if archeology was not such a remote, unreachable thing, Tsang quoted the students as saying.