Taiwan to show world its determination: president

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter, with CNA

Taiwan is to show the world its determination to liberalize and facilitate trade at this year’s APEC forum, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.

Tsai made the comments during a meeting with People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜), who is to serve as her envoy to the summit in Lima on Saturday and Sunday next week.

APEC is the most important multilateral trade cooperation forum in the Asia-Pacific region, which aims to promote regional economic integration, growth and development, Tsai said, adding that by assigning Soong to attend the meeting on her behalf, she wants to show that Taiwanese, regardless of political affiliation, share a common aspiration to be part of the global community and work with other nations.

She asked Soong to use the APEC meeting to expand Taiwan’s exchanges with other nations and create new opportunities for the nation’s economic development.

She also urged Soong to pay close attention to the development of regional economic integration and express Taiwan’s wish to take part in the process.

Later yesterday, Soong told a news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei that Tsai has tasked the delegation to look for business opportunities for Taiwanese firms, share Taiwan’s development experience and gauge the willingness of other nations to pursue economic integration following the US presidential election.

“While there will be natural interactions, I do not have any authority or mission to conduct any kind of cross-strait negotiations,” Soong said.

He added that he would focus on the “macro” issue of regional economic integration rather than “micro” issues, such as food product imports from Japan and the US.

“At this point, we have not received any authority from the government to discuss any individual bilateral topics,” he said, adding that Tsai had not specified that the delegation should emphasize the nation’s desire to participate in the US-led Trans-Pacific Partnership or the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

In addition to attending two official banquets for leaders of APEC members, there are also plans to participate in a breakfast on women’s rights with high-ranking officials from Peru and the US, he said.