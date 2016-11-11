Tsai’s approval rating dips below disapproval reading

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) approval rating fell below her disapproval rating for the first time since her inauguration on May 20, according to a poll conducted by a pan-green think tank.

The telephone survey, conducted by the Taiwan Thinktank from Friday last week to Sunday, is the fifth poll the nonprofit public policy research organization conducted on Tsai’s administration.

Compared with the previous survey, published on Aug. 26, Tsai’s approval rating fell 7.9 percent to 40.6 percent, while her disapproval rating rose from 38.4 percent to 42.8 percent during the same period, according to the latest poll.

It marked the first time that Tsai’s approval rating has been surpassed by her disapproval rating, the think tank told a news conference in Taipei yesterday morning.

The think said the public still appears relatively satisfied with Tsai’s policies, with 66.8 percent of respondents supporting her decision to chair the weekly High-Level Policy Coordination Meetings, which bring together officials from the Executive Yuan and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to deliberate on major government policies and social issues.

Only 18.9 percent disapproved of the meetings, which have been criticized by some as unconstitutional, with 14.3 percent declining to express their opinion, the survey found.

Respondents seemed to be divided on the Tsai administration’s plan to extend National Health Insurance (NHI) coverage to Chinese students, who will be required to pay for full monthly premiums, as would students from other nations, if the proposal is passed by the legislature.

The survey found that 51.5 percent of respondents supported the plan, which was proposed by Tsai last month on humanitarian grounds, while 41 percent did not approve.

Public opinions was also divided on draft amendments to the Civil Code to legalize same-sex marriage, which passed their first readings at the legislature on Tuesday, with 47.8 percent of respondents supporting the move and 41.7 percent opposing it.

According to the poll, 46.9 percent of respondents said there is no need for the government to acknowledge the so-called “1992 consensus” to develop cross-strait ties, while 29.5 percent said otherwise.

About 52 percent of respondents disapproved of the idea set forth by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) during her meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Beijing on Nov. 1 that the “1992 consensus” and the “one China” principle should serve as the political foundation for cross-strait mutual trust.

However, 34.3 percent of respondents, about 70 percent of whom identified themselves as KMT supporters, agreed with Hung’s idea, the poll found.

The “1992 consensus” refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and Beijing that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) said in 2006 that he had made up the term in 2000.

The survey collected 1,069 valid samples.

It has a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 3 percentage points.