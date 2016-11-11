US ELECTION: Election outs racism in US: NBA star

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The results of the US presidential election on Tuesday showed that racism remains an important issue in the US, Taiwanese-American basketball player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) said yesterday.

“I know this election is about way more than just race, but yesterday further revealed how big of an issue racism still is and how many minority groups are still threatened in this country,” the Brooklyn Nets point guard wrote on Facebook. “But long-term, real change requires unification, reconciliation and compassion ... one small step at a time. Spread love today.”

Lin cited a verse from the Gospel of John, in which Jesus tells his disciples to take heart because he has overcome the world and ended his post by saying: “Let’s get to work.”

Lin posted the comments on Facebook and Twitter after it was confirmed that Republican Donald Trump had been elected the 45th president of the US.

Apart from calling Mexican immigrants “rapists” and vowing to deport millions of undocumented workers from the US, the president-elect reportedly said that Gonzalo Curiel, a federal judge presiding over a class-action suit against Trump University, could not review the case in a fair manner because of his Mexican heritage.

Trump also vowed that within 100 days of taking office he would suspend immigration from terror-prone regions where vetting cannot safely happen and conduct “extreme vetting” of immigrants from these regions.

Lin, who is the NBA’s first US-born player of Taiwanese descent is no stranger to racist attacks. Former ESPN editor Anthony Federico used the headline “Chinks in the armor” for a story about Lin when Lin was with the New York Knicks.

Former ESPN anchor Jorge Andres had to apologize for saying that Lin’s performance at the Madison Square Garden was “cooking with peanut oil,” a common ingredient in Asian cuisine.

Earlier this year, Lin also spoke out against a joke by Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, where the comedian in one of his skits made fun of Asians by introducing three Asian children as “three dedicated, accurate and hard-working representatives from PricewaterhouseCoopers.”

“If anybody’s upset about the joke, just tweet about it on your phone, that was also made by these kids,” Rock said.

“Seriously though, when is this going to change? Tired of it being ‘cool’ and ‘ok’ to bash Asians smh [shaking my head],” Lin wrote on Twitter at the time.