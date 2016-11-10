Education act amendment passed

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Education yesterday passed a draft amendment to the Teacher Education Act (師資培育法), which requires college students to pass teachers’ certification exams before they can work as interns.

Deputy Minister of Education Tsai Ching-hua (蔡清華) said that the amendment was proposed to improve the quality of education, as it would cut the number of interns assigned to teaching work, while helping university students preparing for teachers’ certification exams focus on their studies and not be distracted by internships.

Department of Teacher and Art Education Director Chang Ming-wen (張明文) said that education majors who qualify as teachers would be required to do internships of six months and start teaching at junior-high schools, elementary schools and kindergartens in rural areas or overseas from the third month.

Interns will be required to fulfill work quotas of no more than eight hours per week and would be paid, he said.

The ministry has earmarked NT$6 million (US$190,724) in scholarship funding to go to 100 interns from middle and low-income families, with each student expected to receive NT$10,000 per month during their internship, Chang said.

The draft amendment is to be delivered to the Executive Yuan for approval before going to the legislature for final review.