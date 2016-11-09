Customs officers seize almost 60kg of drugs at airport

Staff writer, with CNA

Customs officers have seized almost 60kg of cannabis and ketamine from a shipment that came from Hong Kong, the largest drug haul in recent years, authorities said on Monday.

The seizure is estimated to be worth NT$130 million (US$4.13 million).

The shipment, which arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport early on Friday morning last week, was declared as large kitchen equipment that included freezers.

Customs officers later found 26.345kg of cannabis and 32.36kg of ketamine wrapped in tea bags hidden in the equipment.

Investigators said the drugs might have originated from Canada and been sent to Taiwan via China and Hong Kong.

When they checked the shipment’s consignee and consignee’s address, they found the information was false and the authorities are now trying to track down the drug traffickers.

According to customs data, the airport has reported more than a dozen cannabis or hashish smuggling cases, but they usually involved stashes of only 1kg to 5kg.

That indicated traffickers were sneaking drugs into the nation in small amounts to avoid detection, authorities said.

The drug traffickers might have tried to ship drugs into the nation in larger quantities because the “piecemeal” shipments were not meeting market demand, sources said.