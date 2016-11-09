Thirty-six-year-old dies after catching the flu, CDC says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday confirmed that three influenza-related deaths and 19 serious flu complications were reported last week, including a 36-year-old man who passed away only a day after the onset of the flu.

CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Director Liu Ting-ping (劉定萍) said the number of flu-related cases reported across the nation reached 59,488 last week, an increase of about 5,000 cases compared with the week before.

Nineteen cases of serious flu complications were reported last week, 18 cases of the H3N2 virus and one influenza A unknown subtype, Liu said, adding that the people were aged between 34 and 87, and 95 percent of them had a history of chronic disease or related risk factors.

In addition, three deaths were confirmed to be related to the flu. All of them had a history of chronic disease and were not vaccinated, she said.

CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said the youngest of the three deaths was a 36-year-old man who had chronic liver disease. He had a fever, was coughing and had difficulty breathing late last month and was taken to a hospital emergency room the next morning, but died of pneumonia in the afternoon.

Lin said from July to yesterday, a total of 87 serious flu complications were reported, including 77 percent with the H3N2 virus, 14 percent with an influenza A unknown subtype and 3 percent with the H1N1 virus.

Ninety-eight percent had not been vaccinated against the flu, Lin said.

As the northeast monsoon is forecast to arrive this week, bringing the temperature down to about 18?C in northern Taiwan, the number of flu-related cases is expected to continue rising in the coming weeks.

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said people should get vaccinated against the flu and those with flu-like symptoms should seek medical attention as soon as possible and avoid going to work or school, to prevent the virus from spreading.