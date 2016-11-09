Hospital planning to deploy medical robot next month

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital yesterday showcased a robot it has developed to transport equipment to operating theaters and wards, which it is planning to put into service next month.

The robot, which looks similar to a small hospital cart that can carry medical equipment with a digital monitor attached to the side and a speaker that announces “the equipment is here, please come and get it” when it arrives at its appointed destination, was showcased by the hospital yesterday.

The robot can carry up to 120kg of equipment and automatically avoids obstacles in its path. It has been tested at the hospital for the past three months and has gained a good reputation among physicians, the hospital said.

Chang Gung Medical Foundation Steering Committee chairman Lee Shih-tseng (李石增) said that as the nation’s population ages, an estimated 20 percent of people would be aged 65 or above by 2025 and demand for medical care is likely to increase, so professional medical robots would be a growing trend.

As more robots are being used in hospitals, such as the da Vinci surgical system, which allows surgeons to operate using smaller and more precise movements through a small incision, the hospital decided to hold the nation’s first medical robot competition to encourage new developments in the industry.

Thirty-nine teams entered the competition and 18 have made it through to the final round, which is to be held in the lobby of the hospital’s Linkou Branch on Dec. 4.

The public is welcome to visit and watch the final of the competition, the hospital said.