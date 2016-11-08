Home PC location factor in addiction, study shows

Staff writer, with CNA

Where a computer is placed in the home is closely related to computer addiction in students, an Asia University in Taichung survey showed.

University professor Jenny Ko (柯慧貞), who led the research team, said an analysis of data compiled last year found that the ratio of addiction almost doubled if the home PC was in a student’s room rather than in a family area.

The ratio of students addicted to computer games was 11.8 percent if the PC was placed in a private room, compared with only 6.2 percent when placed in a family area.

Ko said that if a PC is in a family area, like the living room, it is easier for parents to monitor a child’s usage.

Chidlren who are withdrawn and have a medium or high level of gaming addiction might be prone to violent behavior, Ko said.

If the child is raised in a “protective environment” that expresses love, tolerance and harmony, the child is less likely to develop aggressive behavior, she said.

Cheng Chieh (鄭捷), who was convicted of killing four people on the Taipei Mass Rapid Transit system in May 2014 in a random attack, was said to spend about 10 hours per day on computers and played especially violent computer games.