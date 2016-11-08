Gaomei Wetlands top destination for Japanese tourists

Staff writer, with CNA

The Gaomei Wetlands (高美溼地) in Taichung’s Cingshuei District (清水) is the most popular tourist destination for Japanese this fall, followed by Germany’s Neuschwanstein Castle, according to an online survey conducted by Japanese travel agency H.I.S.

The agency asked travel enthusiasts using social media to vote for the places they most wanted to visit this autumn.

The Gaomei Wetlands is one of the most well-known and well-preserved wetland habitats in Taiwan, the agency said, adding that the breathtaking scenery, especially during sunset, has earned the wetlands the No. 1 position on its list of 10 must-see travel destinations.

The wetlands are a tidal flat where visitors can watch the sunset against a backdrop of power-generating windmills, the agency said.

Rounding out the list in descending order are Canada’s Maple Avenue, England’s Lake District National Park, Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic, Croatia’s Plitvice Lakes National Park and Plitvicki Ljeskovac, China’s Jiuzhaigou, Canada’s Banff National Park, Australia’s Whitehaven Beach and Burgundy, France.