Man dies after police car allegedly failed to yield to ambulance in Yunlin County

By Tseng Nai-chiang, Wang Shan-yen and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

A police car that allegedly failed to yield to an ambulance on Sunday might have caused a crash that killed a patient and injured three others in Yunlin County’s Lioujiao Township (六腳).

The collision occurred on Shuren Road at the Sansingliao (三姓寮) intersection at 3pm, when a privately operated ambulance was transporting a suspected heart attack victim, surnamed Huang (黃), 68, to the Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital.

A police officer, surnamed Cheng (鄭), and a police captain, surnamed Huang (黃), were patrolling at about 40kph, and allegedly made a left turn without yielding to the ambulance that was behind the car and had its sirens on, causing the ambulance to hit the driver’s side of the police car.

The driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into a drainage ditch.

Huang died later at a hospital, while a doctor, surnamed Wang (王), and a nurse, surnamed Wu (吳), suffered contusions and fractures which required hospitalization. Cheng suffered abrasions to his hands.

The Chiayi County Police Department initially said that the police officer driving the car was not responsible for the crash, but Commissioner Lin Chin-chiu (林清求) later said that Cheng could be at fault, as his explanation of events was false.

Lin told a 6pm news conference on Sunday that Cheng said he was pursuing a motorcyclist who was riding without a helmet.

However, after 30 minutes of questioning, Cheng changed his statement, saying he was on a routine patrol, that there were no suspicious vehicles or individuals, but that he did signal before making a left turn, Lin said.

Cheng refused to comment.

Witnesses said they heard ambulance sirens and a horn honking, followed by sounds of braking and a loud crash.

The ambulance driver, surnamed Ting (丁), said the police car was driving slowly.

Ting said he had the ambulance sirens on and had honked his horn before he attempted to pass the police car; however, the police car made a sudden left turn and he was unable to avoid the collision.

The family of the deceased man said they are willing to settle with the Yunlin County Police Department.

“A patrol vehicle on duty should, in the absence of a situation meeting the criteria of urgency, yield the right of way to ambulances,” said Tsai Pi-chung (蔡碧仲), the Huang family’s attorney.