Medical centers’ fees to increase

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) plans to increase the cost of outpatient services at medical centers for patients who have not been referred from clinics, as well as emergency treatment at these centers for mild injuries to ensure compliance with the hospital classification system, health officials said yesterday.

Speaking at a meeting of the legislature’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Ho Chi-kung (何啟功) said that raising the co-payment fee for outpatient and emergency room visits could help improve the patient referral information system and change the public’s habit of seeking treatment at medical centers even for mild ailments.

Ho said that under the plan, the co-payment fee for patients transferred from a clinic or district hospital to a medical center or regional hospital would be reduced from NT$210 to NT$170 for medical centers, and from NT$140 to NT$100 for regional hospitals.

“However, for people seeking treatment at a medical center without referral, the co-payment fee for an outpatient visit would increase from NT$360 to NT$400,” he said.

Moreover, as the medical resources for treating critically ill patients at emergency rooms are very limited, especially at medical centers, Ho said that charges for people seeking treatment at a medical center’s emergency room for levels three to five medical conditions would be increased from NT$450 to NT$550, Ho said.

NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said he hoped that people’s habits in seeking medical treatment would change with the new policy, adding that the ministry would provide assistance to basic-level hospitals so that they can provide examinations that only regional hospitals or medical centers provide at present.

He said that the agency has not set a specific date set for the policy’s implementation, but believes it is feasible and will be further discussed with specialists.