Student killed in Penghu road crash

By Liu Yu-ching and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A university student was killed and another was injured in a scooter crash in Penghu County on Saturday, prompting local police to warn about the dangers of late-night scooter rides popular among college students.

A National Penghu University of Science and Technology student, surnamed Chen (陳), died after crashing into a building on the county’s Siyu Islet (西嶼).

Chen was riding with a fellow student, surnamed Tsai (蔡), who sustained minor injuries.

Police said the two had been on their way home from eating guabao (pork belly buns) — a tradition among new students at the school on nights before long holidays.

Police learned that 21-year-old Chen and Tsai were among a group of 10 students eating guabao before the two left the group at about 4:30am to return home.

The pair was riding on a winding section of County Road No. 203 near the 13.5km road marker at about 5:10am when Chen crashed into the side of a building and the two were thrown from the scooter, police said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene separately rushed the two to Tri-Service General Hospital Penghu Branch and Penghu Hospital Ministry of Health and Welfare for emergency treatment.

Police said they have notified the school and Chen’s parents, who would be coming from their home in Chiayi County to settle affairs, adding that the results of blood-alcohol tests for the two students are pending.

Police said Tsai, who is still in shock, is not being implicated in the incident, adding that an investigation is under way.

Waian (外垵) is an important harbor for the local fisheries industry and food establishments there stay open late to serve fishermen, police said, adding that guabao restaurants serve customers from 11pm until 4am and have become popular with students coming from outside the county.

Students particularly enjoy nighttime rides when roads are deserted and they can take in local sites like the Chungtun (中屯) windmills, long bridges and the Siyu lighthouse, police said, adding that many stay out all night to see the sunrise.

“Students can enjoy these great night views, but unfortunately they also disturb residents who are woken by loud scooters speeding along the narrow roads,” police said.

Police said that accidents are common, as new students are not familiar with the island’s roads, which can be particularly treacherous at night.

Last year, more than 70 accidents occurred in the county, with 40 involving university students, police said.