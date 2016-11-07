Tour bus accident injures 31 people

Staff writer, with CNA

A tour bus yesterday hit the rear of an empty coach in Chiayi County’s Lantan Tunnel, on Freeway No. 3, injuring 31 passengers, Chiayi police said.

The accident occurred when the bus, carrying 40 volunteers from a temple in Taichung, was traveling to Zengwen Reservoir (曾文水庫) on the border between Chiayi and Tainan, police said.

The southbound tour bus hit the vehicle in front of it before coming to a stop at a traffic island on the left shoulder inside the tunnel.

The front of the bus was severely damaged, police said.

The driver of the empty tour bus said that he had just finished work and was preparing to drive home when the accident happened, otherwise the incident could have been much worse.

A 61-year-old woman was trapped on the bus and sustained severe injuries, but her situation was not life-threatening, police said.

The Chiayi City and Chiayi County fire departments dispatched 25 workers to the accident site to assist and rescue the injured.

The accident led to traffic congestion on the southbound section of the highway, police said.