Almost 80% of kids aged five, six have tooth decay

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Tooth decay is the most common and serious oral disease in the nation and that premature tooth loss in children could have negative health effects that should not be ignored, the Taipei City Government’s Department of Health yesterday said.

Tooth decay in children five and six years old was as high as 79.32 percent in 2011, Ministry of Health and Welfare data showed.

The department said that up to 51.7 percent of the city’s preschool children were reported as having tooth decay last year.

Tooth decay in first year elementary-school students was 30.43 percent, which is lower than the national average of 50.92 percent, the department said.

The WHO’s oral health goal is to see children aged five years or older 90 percent free of tooth decay and less than one tooth decayed for children under the age of 12, it said.

While some people think that baby teeth fall out naturally and that tooth decay in young children does not need to be treated, dentists have suggested that premature tooth loss in children can have other negative health effects, the department said.

Premature loss of baby teeth can cause misaligned adult teeth and malocclusion, and studies have shown that loss of teeth in adults can also increase the risk of developing diseases mostly due to long-term imbalanced nutritional intake caused by poor chewing.

Ministry data showed that only 42.1 percent of people older than 65 have at least 24 teeth; out of a total of 32 permanent teeth.

Taiwanese have an average tooth loss of 2.4 and an average tooth loss of six in people older than 50, a Taipei Dental Association survey showed.

It said that while more than 60 percent of the people surveyed said they felt tooth discomfort in the past six months, they do not see a dentist for regular oral exams.

Many people also do not brush their teeth for more than three minutes, the survey showed.

“Oral health is the ‘outpost’ of the human body’s general health, and it is an important factor that affects the quality of life and learning,” Taipei Dental Association chairman Wu Yong-long (吳永隆) said.

People should have regular oral examinations with a dentist, brush and floss teeth thoroughly using a fluoride toothpaste after meals and before going to bed, eat a balanced diet and limit between-meal snacks to prevent tooth decay, Wu said.