US to seek ways to expand global space for Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Washington supports Taipei’s efforts to expand its participation in international activities in a constructive way, a US Department of State official said.

“We will review ways to expand Taiwan’s international space, which is important,” US Office of Taiwan Coordination Director James Heller said on Saturday at a Thanksgiving dinner party held by the Greater Washington Chapter of the Taiwanese Association of America.

The US encourages Taiwan to participate in constructive ways in organizations that do not require statehood as a condition for membership or in other corporate institutions, he said.

The US government is aware that Taiwan has much to contribute in terms of economics, security, climate change, healthcare and law enforcement, Heller added.

The current US government would leave “the next administration a success story in Asia. Our strategic engagement in the Asia-Pacific region benefits Americans and nothing exceeds that success,” he said.

The future of the US in terms of economic development, security and in many other ways is inextricably linked to this dynamic and growing region, Heller said.

Regardless of who is elected the next US president, it remains in the US’ national interest to support the prosperity of and stability in the Asia-Pacific region by continuing to play an active role in the area, he said.

“The United States still needs to work with our Asian partners, including Taiwan,” Heller said.

His comments were the latest in a line of similar remarks by spokespersons for the State Department and its bureaus in recent months, voicing support for Taiwan’s participation in meetings or assemblies of UN-related organizations such as the WHO and the International Civil Aviation Organization, as well as the International Criminal Police Organization.