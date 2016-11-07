Alex Tsai denies interest in run for Taipei mayor

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Helping the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) return to power is his sole mission, KMT Central Policy Committee director and party spokesman Alex Tsai (蔡正元) said yesterday as he dismissed reports he is interested in the 2018 Taipei mayoral race.

The Chinese-language United Daily News on Saturday said the KMT has begun to develop its strategy for the mayoral race because it sees it as a “midterm test” for President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration.

“The United Daily News reported that I intend to vie for the capital’s mayoral seat... I do not have any plans to run for elective office because the only things I think about are how to be a good ‘voluntary worker’ for the KMT, how to raise funds for the KMT and how to help the KMT regain power,” Alex Tsai posted on Facebook yesterday morning.

“I have no intention whatsoever of contesting an election,” he said.

Recent actions by the former KMT lawmaker, who is known for his pointed and sarcastic remarks against the pan-green camp and sometimes those within his own party, have been interpreted by several KMT members as a sign of his interest in the Taipei race, the newspaper said.

One example it cited was his attack a few weeks ago on former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) after Ma and KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) engaged in a dispute about the content of the so-called “1992 consensus” in the wake of the KMT’s national congress passing a new party platform in early September.

The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitted to making up in 2000 — refers to a supposed understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

The paper said other potential KMT candidates for the Taipei race include KMT Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗), former KMT lawmaker Ting Shou-chung (丁守中), former minister of transportation and communications Yeh Kuang-shih (葉匡時) and former premier Simon Chang (張善政).

New Taipei City’s two deputy mayors, Hou You-yi (侯友宜) and Lee Shu-chuan (李四川), are interested in making the jump to the city’s top job, while some KMT members are trying to persuade KMT Central Committee member Sean Lien (連勝文) to run for Kaohsiung mayor, the paper said.

Other possibilities for Kaohsiung include KMT Central Committee deputy secretary-general Lin Kuo-cheng (林國正) and former minister of labor Chen Hsiung-wen (陳雄文), the newspaper said, while in Taichung, the KMT could nominate its Taichung branch director Tsai Chin-lung (蔡錦隆), or KMT Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣).

KMT Legislator Apollo Chen (陳學聖) appears to be cultivating support in Taoyuan, the paper said.