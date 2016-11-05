Taipei to woo Chinese to take part in Universiade

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government will lobby for China’s consent to send a delegation to Taipei to compete at next year’s Summer Universiade, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

Ko was speaking at a Taipei City Council question-and-answer session when Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Chen Chung-wen (陳重文) asked the mayor how he intends to address the issue regarding China’s attendance at the sporting event after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) said during his meeting with KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chiu (洪秀柱) that the so-called “1992 consensus” would be the basis for China’s participation.

The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Chen said Hung broached the topic at Ko’s behest.

With a January deadline for international delegations to sign up for the Universiade, Beijing has not said whether it will send a team.

Chen said that Taipei could not afford to “lose face” if China were absent from the competition, because it would be unprecedented in the event’s history.

He urged Ko not to be “hijacked” by President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) ideology on cross-strait ties and botch the Universiade.

Ko said he believes that China, as a powerful nation, would eventually agree to compete in the Universiade, adding that the city government would do its utmost to woo its participation.

Ko earlier in the day was asked by KMT Taipei City Councilor Angela Ying (應曉薇) if he would endorse the “1992 consensus.”

“We respect and understand China’s insistence on the 1992 consensus,” Ko said.