Chin Wei indicted on rape charges

By Hsieh Chun-lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday charged entertainer Chin Wei (秦偉) with seven counts of rape and three counts of attempted rape, and recommended a sentence of 41 years in prison.

Prosecutors said that Chin, 49, used his celebrity status to take advantage of women.

As a performer and entertainer, Chin had many opportunities to meet people and has cultivated a sympathetic image with his positive attitude after suffering burns during the shooting of a television show in 1997, they said.

This image has been reinforced by his appearances at public welfare events to share his experience and encourage others, they said.

However, Chin abused his position and sexually assaulted eight women, including two minors, prosecutors said.

In one incident, Chin allegedly raped a then-14-year-old fan, known only as F, in December 2002, when she accompanied him to a studio on Nanjing E Road in Taipei to record a show, they said.

In 2003, Chin again tried to rape F in another studio, but failed because he was interrupted by someone knocking on the door.

In 2007, Chin picked up another minor, known as B, then aged 17, to drive her to a location shooting for a music video, but instead drove her to a motel where he allegedly raped her.

In August of the same year, Chin again raped B in his car after picking her up on Chinese Lovers’ Day, they said.

Prosecutors have tendered the indictment notice and have asked that the court consider a heavy sentence as Chin is accused of sexually assaulting two minors.