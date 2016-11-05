Foreign students to pay full NHI system premiums, Lin says

Staff writer, with CNA

Premier Lin Chuan (林全) on Thursday said that Chinese and other foreign students will be covered by the National Health Insurance (NHI) system, but will be required to pay the full insurance premium.

Exchange students coming for short-term study will not be included in the program, the premier said during a lunch meeting with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators to discuss a planned amendment to the National Health Insurance Act (全民健康保險法).

“This is because there are too many exchange students,” Executive Yuan spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said.

Lin also hopes that the proposed amendment will be passed by the legislature this session, which ends next month, Hsu said.

During a policy coordination meeting presided over by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday last week, it was agreed that Chinese students in Taiwan would also be covered by the NHI system like other overseas compatriots and foreign students.

It was also agreed that DPP legislators would move to amend the National Health Insurance Act in accordance with the following principles:

First, based on humanitarian and human rights considerations, Chinese students should be treated the same as foreign and overseas compatriot students by including them in the NHI system.

Second, given limited government resources, foreign, overseas compatriot and Chinese students should pay the full health insurance premium themselves.

However, the rights of overseas compatriot and foreign students who came to Taiwan before the amendment comes into force would not be affected and they would continue to receive subsidies.

Third, government agencies have the authority to allocate funds from their own budgets if they want to assist students from low-income families or certain nations.