Ko’s administration lacks policy consistency: poll

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Only 29.2 percent of Taipei residents said Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) administration has been consistent in its policymaking, with residents giving Ko’s administration 62.3 points out of 100, a poll released by the Taipei Research, Development and Evaluation Commission showed.

Of 1,181 respondents, 57.6 percent said they do not think that Ko’s administration had been “consistent in its policymaking,” with 8.1 percent saying they “strongly disagree” with the statement, poll results showed.

According to the poll, 53 percent of respondents said that the city government lacked core values, with 35.9 percent stating the opposite.

As for Taipei’s overall development, 45.6 percent said the city has been making progress, while the percentage of those who believe the city has deteriorated or has “somewhat deteriorated” were 19.7 percent and 12.9 percent respectively.

Ko’s administration scored well in information transparency, government ethics and acting in accordance with the law, with 67 percent of respondents saying that the administration is “clean,” 62.5 percent saying it has ensured transparency in its policy implementation and 62.2 percent saying that it has been abiding by the law.

In response to media queries regarding poll results, Ko yesterday ascribed his administration’s less-than-favorable points to the high turnover rate in his management staff.

Fourteen agency heads have quit the city government during Ko’s 22 months in office.

Referring to his former teaching post at National Taiwan University Hospital, where he served as the director of traumatology and a professor, Ko said: “In school, my job was to conduct experiments on a daily basis. However, once you enter politics, you cannot afford to do so many experiments,” adding that his experimentation on policies was probably why people thought that his policy direction has been prone to changes.

“I think that by changing [my] management style, we will be able to improve quickly,” he said.

Separately yesterday, in response to queries by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Angela Ying (應曉薇), Taipei Department of Health Commissioner Huang Shier-chieg (黃世傑), Taipei Department of Labor Commissioner Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶), Taipei Department of Land Administration Commissioner Lee Te-chuan (李得全) and Taipei Department of Information Technology Commissioner Lee Wei-bin (李維斌) made known by a show of hands that they were “somewhat dissatisfied” with Ko.

Huang said Ko should “show empathy” to his subordinates and “act only after his plans are finalized.”

Lai said Ko should only start promoting his policies after they are confirmed to avoid confusing Taipei residents.

She said she was not worried about Ko launching a “retaliation” as Ko is a “liberal” person.