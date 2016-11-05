XPEC investors protest at legislature

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

More than 100 members of the self-help association connected with the XPEC Entertainment Inc fraud case demonstrated outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday, demanding that the government force CTBC Bank Co to take responsibility for their losses.

The protesters shouted that CTBC had betrayed their trust, demanding that the government fight for compensation to give them justice.

An earlier protest outside the Financial Supervisory Commission featured a hearse meant to illustrate their allegation that the government and big business had joined hands to “bury shareholders alive” — a Mandarin idiom for ensnarement.

CTBC served as the depository bank for the acquisition of XPEC Entertainment Inc by Bai Chi Gan Tou Digital Entertainment Co and it allegedly gave Bai Chi several additional days to complete the transaction after investors had entrusted the bank with their shares, which is illegal, said Yu Lung-cheng (游隆正), the self-help association’s coordinator for northern Taiwan.

The bank kept the investors’ shares even after Bai Chi backed out of the deal, forcing them to sustain days of losses as the price tumbled in the fallout of the collapse of the deal, Yu said, adding that while the shares were trading at about NT$115 ahead of the deal, they have since fallen to about NT$15.

“CTBC should not have kept our shares unless it forced Bai Chi to complete the takeover,” Yu said.

“Every share we bought represents money we have earned with our sweat and blood,” self-help association member Tseng Hsiao-ya (曾小雅) said.

Tseng said she had lost NT$2 million (US$63,547).

She accused the government of failing in its duty as a watchdog, and said that CTBC and the government were both seeking to pass the buck to each other.

“We only bought into the deal because it was approved by the Investment Commission and we trusted the government’s endorsement,” she said.

An investigation into possible share-price manipulation have since been launched and XPEC Entertainment chairman Aaron Hsu (許金龍) was detained last month.