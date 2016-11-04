Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

EMPLOYMENT

Migrant worker law revised

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday promulgated an amendment to the Employment Service Act (就業服務法) requiring migrant workers to leave the country before they can be rehired, the Ministry of Labor said. Effective tomorrow, foreign employees who have worked in Taiwan for three years — the longest contract allowed — can be rehired without having to leave the country if their employer applies for a new permit from the ministry. The amendment also states that foreign workers can take paid holidays to visit their home countries, and employers must comply with this requirement or face a fine, the ministry said.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Program to boost exchanges

The government is holding a workshop aimed at promoting exchanges with Southeast Asian countries, bringing together 26 young professionals from the region to learn more about Taiwanese politics, economics and culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Speaking at the opening ceremony for the program “2016 Ni-Hao Taiwan,” Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) expressed hope the initiative would help participants learn more about Taiwan and promote bilateral exchanges. The 10-day program, which runs through Friday next week, is being attended by civil servants, party officials, parliamentary assistants, think tank academics, reporters and business representatives from eight countries in Southeast Asia and South Asia, the ministry said. Participants are to attend lectures on Taiwan, visit the legislature and meet with officials from the Democratic Progressive Party and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), the ministry said. Other places on their itinerary include Pingsi Old Street, National Palace Museum and the Taipei 101 building, it added.