Nation saw warmest October on record

Staff writer, with CNA

Last month was the warmest October in the nation since 1951, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

Citing data from 13 ground-based observations, Weather Forecast Center director Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) said on Facebook that the average temperature last month was 1.95°C higher than the average temperature for October.

The temperature was “far higher than the previous record,” Cheng wrote.

Of the bureau’s 25 manned weather-monitoring stations, 23 recorded new October highs last month, he said, adding that the exceptions were Yushan (玉山) and Tainan.

Aside from Taiwan, the mercury seems to have risen globally.

According to an analysis of monthly global temperatures by NASA’s New York-based Goddard Institute for Space Studies, this year’s September was the warmest in 136 years of modern record-keeping.

The average temperature was 0.004°C warmer than the previous warmest September in 2014, data from the institute showed.

That means 11 of the past 12 consecutive months dating back to October last year have set new monthly highs.

In July, NASA published a report saying that this year’s climate data are expected to continue to break records.

Citing the institute’s scientists, the report said that each of the first six months of this year set records as the warmest months globally in modern records, which date back to 1880.

“The six-month period from January to June was also the planet’s warmest half-year on record, an average temperature 1.3°C warmer than in the late 19th century,” Patrick Lynch said in the report.