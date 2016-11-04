Tourism boost proof of policy success: bureau

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A 226.8 percent increase in the number of Cambodian tourists who visited Taiwan in September, compared with the same period last year, is evidence of the success of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) “new southbound policy,” the Tourism Bureau said.

Starting in September, tourists from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar have been able to apply for entry visas online, exempting them from applying in person, the bureau said, adding that some people from those countries might also be eligible for conditional visa waivers.

Since the visa application changes were introduced, the number of tourists from Cambodia has increased by at least three times compared with the same period last year, while the number of tourists from Myanmar has grown by 27.28, the bureau said, adding that the number of Burmese visiting Taiwan in a single month exceeded more than 1,000 for the first time.

Despite the positive growth rates in the number Cambodian and Burmese tourists, there were few Laotian tourists visiting Taiwan, with only double-digit numbers recorded in September, the bureau said.

A yearlong trial on visa waivers for tourists from Thailand and Brunei started in August, the bureau said, adding that it saw the number of Thai visitors to Taiwan in August increase by 67.94 compared with the same period last year.

In September, the number of Thai tourists to Taiwan exceeded 14,000, or grew by 66.36 compared with September last year, the bureau said.

While tourists from Brunei had a lower base rate, the number of Bruneian tourists in August grew 91.57 percent year-on-year, the bureau said, adding that in September the number grew by 61.86 percent compared with the same month last year.

Eric Lin (林坤源), director of the bureau’s International Travel Division, said that he was happy to see positive results of the “new southbound policy” so soon after its implementation, adding that the bureau was seeking to increase Taiwan’s visibility in other Southeast Asian nations.

The bureau is working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ missions in Southeast Asia to improve communication, while attending local tourism expos to help promote Taiwan, Lin said.

The government is also taking a lead by inviting tourism agencies from Southeast Asian nations to visit Taiwan and take part in tour groups in the hope of facilitating agency-to-agency ties and tour group cooperation, he said.