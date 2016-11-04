US again speaks up for a Taiwanese role in global arena

Staff writer, with CNA

The US is committed to supporting Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations such as the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the US Department of State reiterated on Wednesday.

“We remain committed to supporting Taiwan’s meaningful participation in Interpol,” department spokesman John Corby said.

He said that the US is also committed to supporting Taiwan’s participation in this month’s COP22, referring to the UNFCCC’s Conference of the Parties in Morocco.

International security, transnational crime and climate change are issues of global importance and require cooperation from all nations, he said.

“In keeping with our ‘one China’ policy, we support Taiwan’s participation in international organizations that do not require statehood,” he said. “In organizations that require statehood for membership, we support Taiwan’s meaningful participation.”

US Senator Cory Gardner on Tuesday issued a statement in support of Taiwan’s participation in Interpol.

“As we approach the 85th International Criminal Police Organization General Assembly, it is imperative Taiwan is granted observer status to this organization,” said Gardner, chairman of the Senate’s Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy.

“Taiwan’s exclusion heightens the risk of terrorism, which is why I have been a strong advocate for them being admitted into Interpol,” he said.

The co-chair of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, US Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, also issued a statement in support of Taiwan’s participation in Interpol.

Taiwan’s participation in the organization has been limited and without sufficient access to Interpol law enforcement databases, “Taiwan and the rest of world are left vulnerable to criminal activity,” he said.

“Next summer, 9,000 athletes from 170 counties are expected to gather in Taiwan for the 2017 Summer Universiade. Providing Taiwan access to Interpol’s databases is critical to ensure the safety of all attendees,” he said.

US President Barack Obama on March 18 signed a bill into law that requires the US secretary of state to develop a strategy to obtain observer status for Taiwan in Interpol.

Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) recently said that Taipei has applied to send a delegation to attend Interpol’s general assembly in Bali, Indonesia, next week, but has not received a reply.