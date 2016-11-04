Lawmakers criticize CIP over cross-strait spending

By Hsiao Ting-fang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Council of Indigenous Peoples (CIP) yesterday came under fire from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers on the Internal Administrative Committee, who panned it for joining “denigrating” events in China, and resolved to freeze NT$30 million (US$953,349.4) of its budget and to slash another NT$4 million from its budget for cross-strait cultural exchanges.

Organizers of Beijing-sanctioned events have repeatedly compelled Taiwanese participants to refer to Aborigines in Taiwan as “ethnic minorities,” the term China uses to designate its non-Han peoples, to create the impression that the Aborigines in this nation are a subset of non-Han peoples under Chinese rule, said DPP Legislator Kolas Yotaka, who is an Amis.

In Taiwan, the legal recognition that Aborigines — who were once been called “mountain people” — are “indigenous people” was an affirmation of their collective rights, Kolas said, calling the concessions to Chinese demands “tantamount to denigrating Taiwanese Aborigines.”

DPP Legislator Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) said the council’s subsidies for participation in international conferences should be respected, but those who attend events in China “almost always became the tools of Chinese united front work.”

The council provided grants to Aboriginal groups for events in China in 2013 and 2014, and the groups went, even knowing that the delegates from Taiwan were referred as “ethnic minorities” by Chinese authorities, Lee said.

Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod, also an Amis, said he is opposed to using Beijing’s terminology for the nation’s Aborgines, adding that he considers non-Han peoples in China to be living under an inequitable Han-centric system, and that Beijing should refer to them as “Aboriginal peoples,” not ethnic minorities.

The CIP would no longer subsidize participation of any Chinese event that refers to Aborigines as “ethnic minorities,” he said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chen Chao-ming (陳超明) proposed scrapping the council’s entire budget for cross-strait travel and activities.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) non-recognition of the so-called “1992 consensus” and Beijing’s suspension of cross-strait exchanges had made the budgeting for those items irrelevant, Chen said.

The “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council minister Su Chi (蘇起) admitted in 2006 to making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

DPP Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟), the committee’s convener, brokered a resolution calling for NT$34 million of council funds to be suspended or reduced, including all but NT$1,000 of the NT$436,000 budget for China-bound travel, but keeping funding for cultural exchanges.