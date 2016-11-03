Taipei unveils plan for ‘smart’ housing for senior residents

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government yesterday unveiled a plan to build “smart” public housing units for senior residents that would feature technologies to monitor their health and allow for collaboration between the municipal government and the information and communication technology sector.

The city briefed representatives from the medical, information technology and banking sectors on the housing plan.

In line with President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) “long-term care services program 2.0,” the city’s plan to provide public housing to senior residents would complement the central government’s program, Taipei Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) said at the briefing.

The city plans to build about 600 housing units on three sites: a National Taiwan University facility on Shaoxing S Street, a defunct Taiwan Power Co warehouse in the Houshanpi (後山埤) area and a former army vehicle maintenance facility in Xinyi District (信義), which the city has requested that the Executive Yuan grant it, Lin said.

As Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has pledged to build 20,000 public housing units before his term ends in 2018, units on the three sites would serve as pilot projects for a greater plan to build 2,000 such homes, thereby bringing the city’s public housing policy in line with the central government’s direction to reserve 10 percent of proposed public housing units to “experiment” on collaboration models between the public and private sectors.

Taipei would ask senior residents to entrust their homes to the city government in exchange for one of the new public housing units, which would likely be smaller, but would have more amenities, he said.

About 54 percent of apartment buildings in Taipei do not have elevators, which is inconvenient for older people, he said.

In turn, the city would renovate their old homes before leasing them out to younger residents at 85 percent of market prices, while paying the remaining 15 percent to homeowners, he said, adding that residents who participate in this program would be able to reclaim their homes should they choose to terminate the contract.

The Taipei Department of Urban Development said that the “smart” housing units would feature technologies to record senior residents’ biometric data before hospital visits, as well as systems that can monitor their diet and manage exercise regimes.

Convenience stores, clinics and common areas would be set up to cater to older people’s needs and ensure that they will not live in a “zoo,” Lin said.

A number of companies that attended the hearing, including Tatung Co and Asustek Computer, said that they would be willing to take part in the public-private collaborative project.

However, a Shin Kong Life Insurance Co secretary surnamed Tang (湯) raised doubts over the project’s viability, saying that proprietors have become less confident about taking part in projects initiated by the city government after Ko took office, in apparent reference to scathing remarks Ko has made about corporations.

He urged the city government to ascertain whether leasing out residents’ houses on their behalf is legal, to build confidence in the private sector over joining the project.