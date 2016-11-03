Advocates urge evidence handling reform

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A system must be established to protect important evidence, lawmakers and legal reform advocates said yesterday, following the legislature’s passage on Tuesday of a draft regulation that would allow defendants in criminal cases to request DNA testing and the re-examination of evidence.

Representatives of the Taiwan Association for Innocence and the Judicial Reform Foundation rallied outside of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei to laud lawmakers for passing the legislation and held a banner that read: “A new era for rescuing the miscarriage of justice: A system for clearing false charges through DNA testing is formally established in Taiwan.”

DNA testing has been used in criminal proceedings in Taiwan since 1992, but not all who have been wrongfully convicted have had the opportunity to have such evidence retested, association executive director Lo Shih-hsiang (羅士翔) said, citing the case of Chen Lung-chi (陳龍綺), who was convicted of sexual assault in 2012 and released in 2014 after DNA testing overturned the conviction.

The legislation will give defendants in criminal cases the right to request DNA testing, which can help to avoid the miscarriage of justice and prevent innocent people from wrongful imprisonment or even death, he said.

Chin Mong-hwa (金孟華), an assistant professor at National Chiao Tung University’s School of Law, said the legislation reflected the nation’s development, adding that similar regulations have been enacted in the US, where statistics showed that 347 wrongful convictions were overturned, of which 149 real perpetrators were later identified after proper DNA testing.

Association chairman and human rights lawyer Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that two wrongful convictions have been overturned in the nation through DNA testing.

“Passing the law is only the first step,” Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女) said, adding that the next step would be to establish a system to manage and protect evidence, so that defendants can apply for DNA testing and re-examination.

There is no law regulating the collection of evidence from a crime scene, Lo said, adding that Article 9 of the legislation only stipulates that “investigative agencies should properly collect, keep, transfer and ensure the correctness of evidence and specimens,” but detailed procedure needs to be created to ensure defendants’ rights.