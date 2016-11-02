Counterterrorism forces to deploy for Universiade

By Aaron Tu, Lee Hsin-fang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Military and paramilitary special operations units are to deploy in Taipei during next year’s Universiade, Office of Homeland Security Director Huang Chun-tai (黃俊泰) said recently.

The Universiade is scheduled to run from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30.

During a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign and National Defense Committee, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) asked Huang to confirm the deployment of counterterrorism units in the city, which would include the army’s Air Special Service Squadron, Chemical Warfare Corps and 403rd Special Service and Counterterrorism Company; the marine corps’ Special Service Company; two Coast Guard Administration special service companies; the Military Police’s Special Service Company; and the National Police Agency’s Special Service Forces.

“Yes,” Huang said, adding that one Taipei deputy mayor would have authority over security at the event’s venues, while National Police Agency Director-General Chen Kuo-en (陳國恩) would have control over security outside the venues, with both authorized to call in units from outside their jurisdictions for support if necessary.

Counterterrorism measures during the Universiade are a necessity, National Security Bureau Deputy Director-General Wang Te-lin (王德麟) said.

Wang said the bureau is working with international intelligence organizations and improving homeland security procedures, adding that it has been conducting monthly operational reviews of known vulnerabilities since April.

Although there is no concrete evidence to suggest the existence of specific terrorist plots targeting Taiwan, the bureau cannot rule out attacks from organizations such as the Islamic State group, which has twice displayed the Republic of China’s flag in its propaganda videos, Wang said.