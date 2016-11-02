Dispute between actress, taxi driver goes public

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A taxi ride which ended in a scuffle between actress Yuni Lee (李妍憬) and driver Ho Yeh-hui (賀業輝) has turned into a public row.

Lee accused Ho of punching and kicking her, and said she would file assault charges against him, adding that he worked for Taipei-based M-Taxi Co.

However, M-Taxi Co representatives yesterday said that Ho did not drive for them, and demanded that Lee make a public apology within 24 hours, or they would sue her for slander.

M-Taxi deputy chairman Lin Yung-liang (林永良) said that the controversy and negative publicity caused by the incident has damaged the company’s image.

Ho reportedly works for Sky Taxi, but was with M-Taxi for two years, quitting the company to join Sky Taxi in June.

The row sparked a media frenzy when several different videos, taken by passers-by, were yesterday uploaded to the Internet, after Lee received the backing of entertainer and former Democratic Progressive Party legislator Yu Tian (余天) at a news conference on Monday.

Yu accused police of rough treatment, saying Lee was strip-searched.

Police officials said Lee was put in handcuffs, as was Ho.

Lee reportedly went to a nightclub in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) on Saturday night where she allegedly consumed alcohol. She and a female friend then got into Ho’s taxi to go home.

Lee claimed Ho drove erratically, while Ho accused Lee and her friend of making rude remarks. He said he stopped the taxi and told them to get out.

However, Lee refused and told him to continue to her destination, then began kicking the backseat, as she tried to grab his bag and the car keys, Ho alleged.

The videos appear to show Ho punched and kicked Lee, while Lee seems to have taken off one of her boots and struck the driver.