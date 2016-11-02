Police charge teen after grenade goes off in class

By Fang Chih-hsien and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A high-school student in Kaohsiung is facing charges in juvenile court after a homemade grenade went off during a class on Monday last week.

The student, surnamed Tsai (蔡), has been charged with contravening the Offenses Against Public Safety Act (公共危險罪) and the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例).

Police said the homemade explosive went off at Municipal Chung-cheng Industrial High School after Tsai accidentally dropped it from his desk.

He suffered second-degree burns to 15 percent of his left leg and arm in the explosion.

Police said they visited Tsai in the burns unit at Kaohsiung Chang Gung Hospital, where he reportedly told them that he is interested in military munitions and machinery, and had found plans for making a grenade online.

The explosion was an accident, as the grenade fell out of his desk as he was getting a test paper from it and the trigger pin hit the ground, police quoted him as saying.

The grenade created a bright flash and smoke, and his teacher evacuated the room and called emergency services, the police said.

The emergency crew responded to a report of a fire from a student experiment, but they notified police after finding a piece of pipe, a pull ring, a trigger pin and other evidence of an explosive device.

In the classroom, investigators found a device 12cm long and 4cm in diameter that contained black gunpowder from firecrackers, with a pin and pull ring stuck in it.

Tsai’s teacher said he was known in the school for being talented and often takes things apart to rebuild them, adding that his father is an engineer in an electronics company and his mother a teacher.

Chienchen Police Department chief investigator Wang Chun-sheng (王春生) said Tsai most likely did not know how unstable and easily detonated black gunpowder is.

Police said they seized a large quantity of plastic piping, springs and metal boxes filled with black gunpowder from Tsai’s home, adding that his parents were shocked to learn that he had allegedly been making grenades.

Tsai’s case has been filed with the Kaohsiung Juvenile and Family Court, police said.