South Korean model alleges exploitation

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A South Korean model yesterday accused a local modeling agency of exploitation, alleging that unreasonable deductions were taken from her paychecks.

Park Seo-hee and her agent, surnamed Wu (吳), said that they had requested the help of a government agency to settle the dispute, and that they plan to file a lawsuit against the company.

Park came to Taiwan in August and worked on 21 assignments over two months, which the agency told her would net NT$350,000, Wu said.

However, Park said that she only received NT$68,000, as the agency deducted various “expenses” from her salary.

An EBC TV news report said that the agency was Inzense Models.

Park said that under contract with the company, she took part in fashion shows and photo shoots for a catalog and a cosmetics company, among other work.

“The total pay came to NT$350,000. The contract with the agency was for a 60-40 split, with 60 percent for me, so I should have received NT$210,000,” Park said. “However, the company told us they deducted expenses of about NT$140,000, so I only received NT$68,000.”

The company charged her NT$8,000 for printing an A4-size photograph, she said, and also deducted $800 per day for her dormitory accommodation — although it she said it had been agreed that the cost would be split between two people.

The room I stayed in only had basic amenities; it did not even have hot water, so I had to take cold showers, Park said.

The agency also charged her for transportation expenses every day, despite only providing transportation three times a week, she said.

Park was exploited and the company would not provide receipts for the deductions when asked, Wu said.

“She signed a long-term contract, but she decided to break it and reveal the exploitation of foreign models in Taiwan to the media,” Wu said. “She is very disappointed in the company’s behavior and its withholding of her salary, so she has decided to leave and model in other countries.”

Local media outlets also reported that an 18-year-old model named “Sandra” from Ukraine, and two Russians named “Julia” and “Nastya” have also made similar accusations against Insenze Models.

Reached for comment, Insenze said a company lawyer was preparing a statement that would present its side of the story.