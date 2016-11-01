Tainan demolitions must wait amid rail dispute: group

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

The demolition of buildings for Tainan’s railway relocation plans should be put on hold until land appropriation measures receive final approval, members of a residents’ self-help association said yesterday.

“They should wait for the dust to settle on this issue before beginning to tear down buildings,” association spokesman Chen Chih-hsiao (陳致曉) said, adding that “hasty” city action risked creating a legal quagmire.

The Tainan City Government earlier this month demolished two buildings alongside the railway lines whose owners had agreed to the city’s negotiated price formula.

Tainan has received Ministry of the Interior approval for the urban planning component of a proposal to move a section of the city’s main railway line underground.

“Only after the negotiated price formula is upheld can they actually proceed to purchase the homes,” Chen said, adding that a long legal battle awaits, with residents planning to bring an administrative lawsuit against the city if, as expected, it rejects an appeal.

“The process of land appropriation has not even started yet and there is no way you can build a railway line just by demolishing two buildings,” he said, adding that the city would be left in an awkward situation if its plans are overruled after buildings are torn down.

He said the city was seeking to show resolve and intimidate residents, as both sides prepare for a legal battle.

“A common characteristic of land appropriation cases is that because authorities know that residents are often unwilling, they seek to reduce the number of hold-outs by using scare tactics,” he said.

The city’s claims that more than half of affected residents have already agreed to relocation plans are misleading, he said, adding that a petition organized by the association against city plans had received signatures from 201 of 253 affected households.