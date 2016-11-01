Agency advises parents to regulate kids’ candy intake

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

As some parents might have taken their children to Halloween events where they received large amounts of candy, the Health Promotion Administration yesterday advised parents to regulate the amount of candy their children eat each day, as the caloric intake from six lollipops can equal that of a bowl of rice.

The agency said that while the Halloween custom of taking children trick-or-treating has become more popular in Taiwan in recent years, eating too many sugary snacks and candies might pose health risks to children.

Excessive sugar intake can increase the risk of childhood obesity, metabolic syndromes and tooth decay, it said, adding that it can also cause excessive insulin secretion, leading to higher risk of developing chronic diseases.

“A lollipop can contain as many as 42 calories, so eating about 6.5 lollipops would equal the caloric intake of a bowl of rice and would take about 83 minutes of walking [at a fast pace] to burn off,” administration Community Health Division head Lin Li-ju (林莉茹) said.

A marshmallow can contain as many as 27 calories and a small jelly snack contains about 25.8 calories, so 10.9 portions are equivalent to the caloric content of a bowl of rice, she said, adding that 12 to 14 pieces of candy — such as chocolate soccer ball candy, cola candy, root beer candy or toffee — have about the same amount of calories, but they might also contain saturated fat, which raises the risk of heart disease.

Agency statistics from 2013 to last year showed that children aged between three and six eat candy about four times per week on average, while children aged between seven and 12 eat candy more than three times per week.

The administration said that eating too much candy can also cause children to lose their appetite for proper meals with more nutritional value, urging parents to regulate their children’s daily sugar intake by giving them fruits instead of sugary snacks and nuts instead of snacks high in fat.