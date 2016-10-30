Report says woman’s suicide note targeted housemate

By Jake Chung / Staff writer

A woman who apparently committed suicide in Taipei on Wednesday was found with a note next to her body that expressed resentment toward a “friend,” reports said.

The Chinese-language Apple Daily reported that a 27-year-old woman surnamed Wu (吳) was found dead dressed entirely in red in a bathroom in a hotel room.

A letter written in blood on a piece of paper was directed to a woman surnamed Huang (黃), saying: “Go to hell,” and giving the full name.

A Chinese superstition says that people who die dressed in red could return as a malevolent spirit thirsting for revenge.

According to the Apple Daily report, Wu showed the letter in a video uploaded to Facebook shortly before the incident.

In the video, Wu said she wished Huang “a lovely sleep each night, for I will be by your side nightly,” adding that you “should always remember how you killed me with a few keystrokes.”

Police reports said it appeared that Wu shared a studio in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重) with Huang, whom she met at a concert by singer J.J. Lin (林俊傑), with Wu and Huang both being fans, according to the Apple Daily.

Police located Wu by tracing the device used to make the Facebook posts, but by the time they found her at 5am on Thursday she was already dead, the newspaper said.

Wu’s father was quoted by the Apple Daily as saying that he had been on the telephone with Wu several days earlier, during which she complained she had a falling out with Huang.

Wu’s father said his daughter had asked Huang to return her set of keys, but Huang refused and also threatened to post details of Wu’s private life online.

The police seized Wu’s cell phone as part of their investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, Taipei Counseling Psychologist Association deputy director-general Lin Shih-li (林世莉) said that managing emotions following a fight with a friend is important.

People should find other friends to talk things over instead of stewing, Lin said.

Lin said that should people suspect a friend might be suicidal, they should listen to them and make sure they get professional help.