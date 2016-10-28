Tokyo remains the No. 1 destination for local travelers

Staff writer, with CNA

Tokyo remained the No. 1 overseas destination for Taiwanese travelers this year, followed by Osaka, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai, Okinawa, Singapore, Bangkok, Macau and London, according to a report released on Wednesday by British travel search engine Skyscanner.

A drop in airline ticket prices has contributed to Taiwanese travelers’ choice of destinations, particularly after flights were launched from Taiwan by several budget carriers, the report said.

Average ticket prices offered by budget carriers for flights to Tokyo and Osaka are NT$5,442 and NT$4,904 respectively, which are 40 percent and 49 percent cheaper respectively than the prices offered by traditional airlines, it said.

Although budget carriers do not operate flights between Taiwan and London, the only European city that made the top 10, the depreciation of the British pound after the UK’s decision to exit the EU has made trips to the British capital cheaper, the report added.

Prices offered by traditional airlines for flights from Taiwan to the top 10 destinations are between 5 percent and 22 percent lower than last year.

The price of flights from Taiwan to Singapore fell the most, 22 percent, while flights to Japanese cities Tokyo and Osaka are 16 percent and 15 percent lower year-on-year respectively, it said.