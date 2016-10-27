Graft probe leads to arrest of investigator and broker

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Authorities on Saturday detained incommunicado a senior investigator and a stockbroker on charges of corruption and leaking of secrets in an ongoing probe into insider trading at IC designer and NAND flash supplier Phison Electronics.

The Taipei District Court approved prosecutors’ requests to detain Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau official Yang Chao-chung (楊肇忠) and stockbroker Teng Fu-chun (鄧福鈞) following raids and the questioning of 22 people on Friday last week.

Prosecutors filed charges of corruption, leaking of secrets and violations of the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法) against the two, saying Yang passed inside information on a pending investigation to Teng, who made about NT$10 million (US$316,877 at the current exchange rate) from the sale of Phison stock and later paid Yang NT$2 million as a bribe.

The bureau expressed its regret over Yang’s alleged role in the case, vowing to conduct an unbiased internal investigation to root out corrupt officials.

Prosecutors said Yang informed Teng of raids to be carried out on Aug. 5 at Phison facilities over suspicions that financial statements had been falsified by executives, who were also accused of embezzling funds through questionable transactions between Phison and its subsidiaries.

Prosecutors called Yang and Teng “stock market vultures” over their illegal cooperation.

Suspicion was cast on 50-year-old Yang, who had worked at the bureau for more than 30 years and was part of the team investigating the Phison case, after prosecutors uncovered unusual Phison stock sales prior to the Aug. 5 raids.

The identification of Yang was a significant development, as there had been a number of leaks from the bureau prior to investigations of the business community, prosecutors said, adding that they suspect he was not the only leak.

Prosecutors said Yang was also suspected of involvement in a leak in June during an investigation into CTBC Financial Holding and Gobo Group, in which CTBC executive Jeffrey Koo Jr (辜仲諒) was summoned for questioning and later freed on bail of NT$100 million.

There was unusual trading activity and frenzied selling of CTBC shares leading up to the day of the raids, prosecutors said, adding that telephone records indicated Yang had supplied advance warning to stockbrokers, who profited through the short-selling of stock.