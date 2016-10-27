Government issues rules for Uber-like transport service

Staff writer, with CNA

The government on Tuesday released rules governing an Uber-like taxi service to complement the nation’s “yellow cabs,” with plans to have the vehicles on roads as early as next year.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications said that it would continue to crack down on unlicensed cars operated by Uber and increase fines for illegal operations as part of an effort to promote what it calls “a diversified taxi system” in which all services are booked rather than flagged down on the street.

The new service will not be allowed to pick up people who have not booked by telephone or online.

The service would target specific categories of customers, such as women or schoolchildren and parents, the ministry said.

As part of the service, operators will be required to provide customers with trip information, including the model of the car, its license plate number, the driver’s business registration number, consumer reviews and an estimate of the price for a journey, the ministry said.

It said the minimum fare for the service could not be lower than what is charged by standard taxis, while maximum fares would be set by local governments.

To obtain a license to operate a “diversified taxi,” people will need to present a business plan that includes the names of owners and drivers, daily management regulations and rules on exiting the business.

They must also submit proposals on “smart management” and “value-added services,” the ministry said, adding that it would work with local governments to help interested parties in a bid to see the new service begin operations next year.