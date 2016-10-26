MOFA denies freed sailor’s allegations

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday dismissed accusations by a Taiwanese sailor released by Somalian pirates after more than four years in captivity that the government had turned a blind eye to his predicament, saying that it made continuous efforts to secure his release.

Department of West Asian and African Affairs Director-General Chen Chun-shen (陳俊賢) said the ministry notified the Malaysia-based International Maritime Bureau Piracy Reporting Centre, the EU Naval Force and the European Maritime Safety Agency immediately after the Naham 3 was hijacked in March 2012.

“In addition to contacting relevant non-governmental organizations to ask for their assistance, the ministry also sought help from the Omani government through our representative office in the Arab nation as the captured fishing ship was Omani-flagged,” Chen said.

Chen said when rumors emerged in June last year that the hostages might be released, the ministry renewed Naham 3 chief engineer Shen Jui-chang’s (沈瑞章) passport and issued an entry permit.

Unfortunately, the rumors did not become a reality, allegedly due to a failure by the concerned parties to reach a consensus on the ransom, Chen said.

Chen’s remarks followed Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Central Policy Committee director and spokesman Alex Tsai’s (蔡正元) Facebook post on Sunday of a video filmed in 2014 showing Shen accusing the government of being indifferent to his and his crewmates’ situation.

Shen and 25 other sailors from China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia and the Philippines were released on Saturday after 1,672 days in captivity, reportedly after a ransom was paid.

Following Shen’s decision to make a transit stop in China on his way home, Chen said Shen’s safe release had been the government’s main priority and urged the public to refrain from reading too much into his route home.

Chen said other neighboring nations had helped in the effort to secure the release of the hostages, adding that humanitarian rescue operations should go beyond political affiliation and nationality.

Shen was reunited early yesterday with his wife and daughter in Guangzhou, China.

In a telephone call with Tsai, Shen said he wept uncontrollably when he saw his wife. He said he felt he had let down his family, but that was the fate arranged by the heavens.

Shen, 58, also said that he had a chance to be released earlier and was tempted to take it, but since the rest of the crew were young, he was worried that there would be no one to keep up morale if he left.

The crew’s daily rations were nothing more than a spring roll skin for breakfast and a bowl of rice and 100cc of sugar water for dinner, but if their captors were unhappy, they would not even get water, he said.

They often had to eat mice, while the Vietnamese and Cambodian crew would roast scorpions and centipedes.

Asked if he would resume his career, Shen said his wife probably would not allow him to do so.

Shen and his family are scheduled to arrive home tomorrow.

The family of the captain of the Naham 3, who was killed during the hijacking, said they would be there to welcome Shen home. They said they wanted to ask Shen about the captain’s final moments and thank Shen for taking care of the crew.

Additional reporting by CNA